Who Is TRI.BE? See The New Kpop Girl Gang Member Profiles Debuting In 2021

A few days ago, South Korean producer-songwriter Shinsadong Tiger announced that he and Universal Music are collaborating to co-produce a new K-pop band called TRI.BE. The co-producer of this Kpop group, Universal Music is actually the world's largest record label. TRI.BE group members look promising based on the experience as well as their training years of each member. The group's members include the Jinha, Hyunbin, Soeun, SongSun, Mirae, Jia, and Kelly. Read on to know "Who is TRI.BE?" and check out their new photos and profiles as released from their official TRI.BE social media account.

Who is TRI.BE?

According to Soompi, an official from Universal Music said that Tiger and they themselves have grouped some talented singers, dancers to form this group which aims to take on the musical industry at the global level. From the looks of it, the individual members have unique charm and talent that they would bring to the stage. On January 4, the Kpop group's official name and logo were introduced. From the looks of it, the Kpop group are planning to create their online presence much before that they are actually launched in February.

TRI.BE's producer Shinsadong Tiger is a well-known personality in the Kpop music industry. He was even named as the "New Generation Producer" in 2010 at the Korean Culture Entertainment Awards. Tiger is also the producer of the Kpop group EXID. Tiger has also founded a label under his name called AB Entertainment. Take a look at the Here are profiles of the new girl groups in K-pop. Currently, BLACKPINK is the biggest girl group in the world, yet TRI.BE aims at taking the Kpop music industry to the global level as well.

Kim Song Sun (SongSun)

SongSun has apparently trained for 8 years. She can sing, dance as well as play the piano pretty well as well. She was a former member of the trainee group called Banana Culture Newkid.

Kelly Lin (Kelly)

Kelly is a Taiwanese singer. She was a participant on 'Youth With You 2' as well. She ranked at number 64 in the show. Even Kelly has studied the musical instrument piano and violin for many years.

Mire

Mire was the 1st member of TRI.BE to be revealed. She was a Japanese trainee under TR Entertainment.

Kim Jin Ha (JinHa)

JinHa has a training experience of 1 year and 6 months.

Kim Hyun Bin (HyunBin)

Like SongSun, HyunBin was also a member of the trainee group called Newkid. She is a dancer and has had a training experience of three years.

Guo Jiajia (Jia)

Jia is a Chinese model and singer. She also has a training experience of 1 year and 6 months.

Bang So Eun (SoEun)

Bang So Eun is the youngest member of the K-pop girl gang TRI.BE. She has a training experience of 1 year and 5 months. SoEun and Hyun Bin were MCs for the monthly MUBEAT broadcast in June 2020 as well.

