EXO Kai Joins Military Service, K-pop Group Bid Emotional Farewell

EXO member Kai has been enlisted in his mandatory military service today (May 11). His agency confirmed that the idol will be receiving basic military training at the training center. After that, he will be officially enlisted as an active soldier in the public service department.

EXO band members Baekhyun, Sehun, Chanyeol, Suho, Chen, D.O, and Xiumin came together to send off Kai to the military. Chanyeol took to social media and shared a sweet post. In one of the photos, he can be seen holding Kai on his back. The other photos feature all the members together. In one of the photos, they can be seen patting Kai's shaven head. Sharing the photos, they wrote, "Don't get hurt. And return safely." Take a look at the photos below:

EXO Kai flaunts crew cut

A day before his military enlistment, Exo member Kai shared a photo of his shaven head. In the photo, he wore a white T-shirt and black pants. He flaunted his crew cut to his fans. While talking to his fans, he said that he hasn't shaved his hair short since he was in second standard. He also promised his fans to share photos from the military.

KAI SELFIE OHMYGOD HE IS SO HANDSOME 🥺🥺🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/ddWyrbg7cW — klau (@kokokbop) May 10, 2023

About EXO Kai's agency statement

EXO member Kai's agency SM Entertainment issued an official statement about the idol's sudden enlistment date. The statement read, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker."

"To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be cancelled. We will reveal details regarding EXO’s upcoming album as they are confirmed. Thank you," they added.