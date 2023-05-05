EXO Kai To Host Special Fan Meet Before His Mandatory Military Enlistment

EXO Kai will be hosting a special fan meet before his military enlistment on May 9. This fan meeting will be held in Seoul's YES24 Hall and the meet will be live-streamed across the globe for free. Kim Jong-in aka Kai earlier revealed in his live that he will meet his fans no matter what it takes, even if he has to drag his agency by the neck or blackmail them.

SM Entertainment released an official statement regarding Jong-in's special fan meet. They stated, "Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We are writing to send out a notice that we have prepared a place on Tuesday, May 9 at 7PM at YES24 Live Hall for Kai and EXO-L. As it is a small place, the event will be free and only EXO-L ACE III and EXO-L ACE II are able to pre-register."

They further added, "For fans that are not able to come to the venue, it will be broadcast live on EXO’s Youtube Channel. As it is a place that is prepared for those who love Kai to be with him, we ask for your understanding of any shortcomings. Detailed information regarding pre-registrations and attendance will be shared as it is organized."

Kai crying during his livestream after learning about his enlistment

EXO Kai cried during his livestream as he was preparing for his comeback with the group, but due to his sudden enlistment he will not be able to partake in any activities. However, Jong-in promised his fans that he will return soon and perform once again. The K-pop star revealed that he had no idea about his mandatory military enlistment. He said, "Today is the first day of me finding out about it as well, so please be understanding. I’ll smile from tomorrow onwards." Check the post below.

Kai is crying😭😭we will always be with you. KAI WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU ❣️❣️ pls be back healthy. we will be here for u @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/VWASncTaIC — EXOPublicity (SLOW) (@EXOPublicity) May 3, 2023

SM Entertainment official statement

Kai's agency stated, " "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker."

The agency further added, "To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be cancelled. We will reveal details regarding EXO’s upcoming album as they are confirmed. Thank you."