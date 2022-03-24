EXO Member Sehun To Make Acting Comeback In High-school Romantic Drama, Fans Wish Him Luck

Touted as one of the most prominent bands of South Korea, EXO's youngest member Oh Se-hun, who goes by the stage name Sehun, is set to make his highly anticipated acting comeback. The young actor is known for his exceptional rapping skills since debuting in the K-pop band in 2012 that comprises singers Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Kai. He also left fans in awe of his talent after appearing on several acting ventures like Catman, To the Beautiful You, Now, We Are Breaking Up and more.

He was recently seen as a skilled archer in the blockbuster fictional drama film The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure for which he gained critical acclaim for his performance. As the news of his acting comeback hit online, fans across the world could not help but celebrate his new project by trending 'ACTOR OH SEHUN IS BACK'.

EXO Sehun to headline new romance drama

As per a report Sports Chosun via Soompi, the 27-year-old was roped in to play the lead in an upcoming high school romantic drama titled Love, Hara High School. In response to the report, EXO's managing company SM Entertainment issued a statement to confirm Sehun's acting comeback by writing, ''It is true that Sehun will be starring as the main character Go Yoo in TVING’s new original drama ‘Love, Hara High School.''

As per the reports, the young rapper will be playing the role of a high school student name Go Yoo as the drama will delve into the complexities of maintaining love, friendship and relationships whilst navigating life in high school. However, it comes with a unique twist as the drama will deal with the subject of cellular memory, which hypothesizes that memory is transferred to organ transplant recipients.

Sehun's 18-year-old Go Yoo will be seen growing taller every day and being praised for his Basketball skills. Despite being popular in school, Go Yoo does not date. However, he starts a rivalry with his best friend who also develops feelings for Go Yoo's first love So Yeon for whom he develops feelings due to cellular memory syndrome.

As mentioned earlier, social media was buzzing with excitement over the announcement of Sehun's comeback on the small screen. One fan wrote, ''Yes congratulations Sehunnie, we’re so excited, we already know our poor hearts will melt''.

#Sehun as an attractive high school student who loves to play basketball? 🤩 can’t wait!! pic.twitter.com/0Q6CfdFHgg — d𝒜isy³⁵ 💙 (@niniscutepie) March 24, 2022

Image: Instagram/@oohsehun