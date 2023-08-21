FIFTY FIFTY Speaks Out For The First Time Since Filing Lawsuit Against Their Label ATTRAKT

The Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY filed a lawsuit against their label ATTRAKT earlier in June. The band accused the CEO of the company, Jeon Hong-joon, of breaching their trust and financial discrepancies. After almost two months, the quartet finally broke their silence on the issue and came out to address their fans.

3 things you need to know

FIFTY FIFTY is a four-member group comprising Aran, Sio, Saena and Keena.

The band debuted in 2022 with their extended play The Fifty.

They experienced a commercial breakthrough with their viral hit single Cupid.

FIFTY FIFTY pens a note to fans

FIFTY FIFTY shared a handwritten note to their fans and addressed issues, misconceptions, and charges pertaining to the ongoing case. The group members express their dismay at the circumstances and admit that it is a "tough time." They claimed that they made the decision to act in order to right the wrongs that had been imposed upon their relationship with the agency and to protect their music.

They wrote, “We first wanted to take this opportunity to right the wrongs that have been forced in our relationship with the agency. And to protect our music, we had no other choice. So, after a lot of consideration, our members have decided to face this path.”

📢 A handwritten letter to Hunnies was shared by FIFTY FIFTY (confirmed to be real by Saena’s mom)#FIFTYFIFTY #피프티피프티 pic.twitter.com/Zx620qIuit — fifty fifty archive (@fiftyfiftylog) August 17, 2023

The group addressed the spread of false information on social media and in the media. In order to clear up any ambiguities and misunderstandings, FIFTY FIFTY promises to keep gathering and submitting documents and proof based on facts. They really ask that criticism be founded on actual facts rather than fuelled by erroneous assumptions and misunderstandings. The group emphasises its members' comradery, leaning on one another for support during this trying time. Their ultimate goal is to carry on their artistic endeavours in a trustful setting.

FIFTY FIFTY refuses to settle lawsuit

In order to request the suspension of their exclusive contracts with their agency, FIFTY FIFTY filed a lawsuit in June. Later, the court attempted to arbitrate the dispute between the parties, but members of FIFTY FIFTY stated they had no intention of doing so. The group brought legal action against the organisation the next day. The trial for their prior case will now go to trial.