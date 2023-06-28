FIFTY FIFTY Sues Their Agency ATTRAKT, Demands Contract Termination

The K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty recently rose to fame with their single Cupid. Now, all four members of the group have filed to suspend their exclusive contract with their label ATTRAKT. The band’s legal representative law firm released the statement on Tuesday.

3 things you need to know

Fifty Fifty is a four member group comprising Aran, Sio, Saena and Keena.

The band debuted in 2022 with their extended play The Fifty.

They experienced a commercial breakthrough with their viral hit single Cupid.

FIFTY FIFTY claims ATTRAKT violated contract terms

The statement released by the law firm stated, “The four members filed an application for provisional disposition suspending the validity of their exclusive contracts to the Seoul Central District Court on June 19, and the trial is currently underway. This is due to the fact that ATTRAKT violated contract terms and took actions that resulted in the destruction of a relationship based on trust.”

Additionally, the company claimed that ATTRAKT had been "discrediting" the FIFTY FIFTY members through frequent public remarks in recent days. These include assertions that outside forces had attempted to persuade the group to violate their contracts and the disclosure of information on member Aran's health and recent surgery without her consent. The statement also claimed the company failed to be transparent with financial records, and pushed them to promote as a group despite them facing health issues.

(FIFTY FIFTY comprises four members Aran, Sio, Saena and Keena | Image: ATTRAKT)

FIFTY FIFTY members claim the decision was independent

The four members emphasised in the statement that their decision to reject ATTRAKT was "independent" and made without the help of any other parties. The group's members continued by saying they hoped ATTRAKT wouldn't disparage them in the future since they only wanted to get back in touch with their fans as soon as possible.

This came after ATTRAKT said in a statement last week that FIFTY FIFTY had been lured into breaking their exclusive agreements with the firm in an effort to steal them. While they didn’t mention any name in that statement. Later on June 26, they revealed it to be Warner Music Korea, a division of Warner Records. They collaborated with FIFTY FIFTY in April. Warner has since denied the allegations, saying that their claims are “groundless.”