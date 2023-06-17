The Flash Might Explain Why Warner Bros Were Reluctant To Fire Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is deeply shrouded in controversy, and their public image went through near-irreparable damage due to all the allegations levelled against them. Despite being arrested on assault charges in 2022 and accusations of grooming minors, Miller continued to be on board the latest DCU offering, The Flash. Fans were puzzled over why Warner Bros continued to engage with the problematic figure.

3 things you need to know:

The Flash was released on June 16 worldwide.

Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen/The Flash, who is capable of running faster than the speed of light.

Ezra has been accused of several crimes such as grooming minors, assault and harassment

They were cast in the DCU in 2014 as The Flash. They reprised the role in Suicide Squad (2016), Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Justice League (2017) before eventually getting their standalone film The Flash (2023). Now that the film has been released worldwide on June 16, here’s how The Flash might explain why Warner Bros stood by Miller’s side. In retrospect, it has turned out to be one of the most crucial projects, not only for the DCU but the multiverse explored on the big screen so far.

The Flash creates cohesion in all DC projects

Note: Spoilers ahead

The Flash has a complex and intricate storyline revolving around time travel and traversing multiple universes. However, it was only during the climactic moments that the true significance of The Flash in connecting the vast DC cinematic multiverse together became apparent.

During the climax, three versions of The Flash are within the numerous iterations of beloved DC characters appearing on the screen. Their presence together starts to cause tremors within the DC multiverse. Moreover, the constant attempts at changing the fate of the reversed timeline also lead the universes in the multiverse to collide. As a result, characters from the past appear within the flux.

(Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Sasha Calle as Supergirl in The Flash | Image: dctheflash/Instagram)

While Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are already portraying Batman in The Flash, the film also features cameo appearances by George Clooney and Adam West as different variants of The Dark Knight. Surprisingly, Clooney even assumes the role of Batman in the ultimate universe where Barry Allen finds himself in the climax. Notably, Christopher Reeves, George Reeves, and even Nicholas Cage make brief yet memorable appearances as Superman in scarlet speedster's movie.

These cameos function as tie-ins. They provide a sense that all the legacy movies from the past are somehow in the same multiverse as The Flash, despite the stylistic differences. With rebooted superhero franchises, there is always a sense of disconnect from one iteration to the next. The Flash, however, unites these under one banner, showing that somehow all this time, the long forgotten variants of the beloved superheroes still exist within the DC multiverse.

How The Flash sets up future DCU projects

On January 1, 2023, James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, made an exciting announcement regarding a fresh lineup of projects planned for the next 8 to 10 years. Among these projects are titles such as The Authority, Creature Commandos, The Brave and The Bold, Superman: Legacy, and Swamp Thing, among others. During the announcement, Gunn expressed his admiration for The Flash and revealed that it would serve as a partial reboot for the DC Universe.

(A set of Batsuits from The Flash | Image: dctheflash/Instagram)

In the very end, The Flash has returned to his timeline, or so he thinks. After being called to meet Bruce Wayne, he expects to see the Ben Affleck variant. He ends up running into George Clooney from Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin Universe. This leaves the current state of the universe completely uncertain.

In the post-credits scene, The Flash is trying to explain the events to Aquaman (Jason Momoa), who keeps asking for beer and ends up falling flat on his face. This sets up Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). The DC storyline post the Aquaman sequel will pick up thereafter.

WB woes continue with unsuccessful DCU films

WB Studios had faced challenges with their franchise, particularly with Zack Snyder's Justice League separating from the main DC continuity. However, it garnered acclaim from both fans and critics alike. With only a handful of films like Wonder Woman (2017), Shazam! (2019), and The Suicide Squad (2021) being well-received at the box office, the majority of the DCU movies struggled to make a positive impact.

(The Flash in the fight against Zod | Image: dctheflash/Twitter)

Moreover, several projects from the DCU were also scrapped along the way. The likes of Black Adam sequel, the partially developed Batgirl film and the third Wonder Woman part also stood cancelled. The biggest bummer of all was the unceremonious firing of Henry Cavill. The Flash represented WB's opportunity to break free from the series of disappointments, with Ezra Miller taking centre stage in the endeavour.

Ezra Miller: One of the most controversial actors

Ezra Miller, known for their role in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, faced legal troubles that drew attention. Miller is accused of violent offences, as a video of him circulated where he reportedly was seen choking one of his fans in Iceland in 2020.

(The Flash in the trailer of The Flash | Image: dctheflash/Twitter)

In 2022, they were arrested two times in Hawaii, once for harassment and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar, and subsequently for allegedly hurling a chair at a woman in her private residence. They also have felony charges in Vermont from August 2022. Later, Miller’s team released a statement attributing the issues to "complex mental health problems" during a "time of intense crisis."