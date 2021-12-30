From 'Squid Game' To 'Hellbound': Top K-dramas Of 2021 That Smashed Records On OTT

The year 2021 seemed a landmark for Korean drama as some of the amazing films and shows were launched on the OTT platforms. Over time, Korean dramas have become popular, not just in India but worldwide with its fan following increasing massively. While the whole world has been talking about Squid Game there have been other Korean series that caught viewers' attention too.

As the year is about to get over, let us look at some of the amazing drama that kept the fans glued to OTT platforms throughout the year. While some romantic dramas were an escape from the harsh realities of the year while other intriguing dramas were enough to keep the fans engrossed. From Squid Game to Hellbound, here’s a lit of all the Korean dramas.

Squid Game is among Netflix's most-watched shows and it might make a comeback with its second season. The Korean survival drama has grabbed eyeballs for its edge-of-the-seat story. The nine-episode series tells the story of a group of desperate people who sign up to play mysterious children’s games in the hope of winning a hefty cash prize. They risk their lives for KRW 45.6 billion prize money. Squid Game stars Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-Su, Wi Ha-Joon, Jung Ho-Yeon, Heo Sung-Tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-Ryoung.

My Name

The drama My Name is a South Korean streaming television series directed by Kim Jin-min and starring Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-Hyun. The series revolves around a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father's death then goes undercover as a cop.

Hellbound

Hellbound follows the story as an otherworldly face called an angel that suddenly starts to materialize to deliver prophesies called decrees that further condemn certain individuals to Hell at a specific future time, either seconds or years away. The show also received widespread critical acclaim and was one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Vincenzo

Starring Song Joong‑ki and Jeon Yeo‑been, Vincezo revolves around a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer joining hands with a witty and sassy lawyer to bring justice to the latter's father's death.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

The drama is a remake of Mr. Hong, a 2004 romcom. The series depicted Shin Min Ah's new journey as a dentist in a seaside remote village. Kim Seon Ho portrayed the role of Hong Doo Shik, a jack of all trades. The first episode of the drama was released on August 28 this year. According to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily, the series has landed itself on ninth position in the list of Top TV Shows on Netflix in the World as per a streaming analytics platform FlixPatrol.

Hospital Playlist 2

Hospital Playlist is also known as Wise Doctor Life and is directed by Shin Won-ho. It is the second installment of the Wise Life series, following Prison Playbook (2017–18). It stars Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi-do who play the role of five doctors in their 40s who have been best friends since they entered medical school in 1999.

The King’s affection

The King's Affection is set during the Joseon Dynasty when twins were considered inauspicious. When the Crown Princess Consort gives birth to twins, an order is sent to kill the daughter. To save her, the mother secretly sends her out of the palace. However, after a few years, the twin daughter Dami returns to the palace and she is persuaded by her mother to take her brother's place after he is killed.

IMAGE: Twitter/Netflix/Netflix.Hellbund/TVNVincenzo: