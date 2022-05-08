'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' Star Kim Seon Ho Apologizes To Fans After Ex-girlfriend Controversy

Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Kim Seon ho, who took a social media hiatus post being embroiled in a public feud with his ex-girlfriend, has returned to Instagram after a 7-month long break. On Sunday, May 8, the South Korean is celebrating his 36th birthday. To mark the special occasion, Kim Seon ho's fans flooded social media with best wishes for the star. Responding to the same, the Hometown Cha Cha Cha fame shared a cryptic photo online, thereby tendering yet another apology for his past behaviour.

Kim Seon-ho issues another apology on his birthday

Despite being embroiled in a heated controversy, it seems that ardent fans of the star have extended support and good wishes to Kim Seon ho. Talking about the same, the actor wrote, “I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement." The apology was shared alongside a stunning photo of a clear blue sky. Take a look at it below:

What went wrong between Kim Seon ho and his ex-girlfriend?

Last year, an anonymous woman alleged that she was in a relationship with Kim Seon ho, and it was only four months ago that the duo parted ways. Notably, the anonymous woman masked the star's identity by referring to him as 'actor K'. She further alleged that 'actor K' promised to marry her after 2 years, but 'coerced into abortion with a lie that he'd have to pay a heft sum in damages if the child is born. The woman claimed that 'actor K' was obsessed with money and wasn't regretful of what happened between the two.

Kim Seon ho admits being 'actor K'

After several speculations, Kim Seon Ho broke his silence in October admitting he was 'actor K'. He tendered an apology for his 'carelessness', sending shockwaves amid his followers. The statement issued by Kim Seon ho read, "I and the person were in the relationship with good feelings. Over the course of the relationship, I hurt her due to my mistakes and inconsiderate actions. I wanted to apologize to her in person, but I couldn't do it and am waiting for the moment. I want to sincerely apologize to that person through this statement."

