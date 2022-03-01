Hyun Bin's Agency Responds To His Rumoured Date Of Wedding With Fiance Son Ye Jin

Since the time South Korean lovebirds Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announced the news of their marriage last month, many fans and followers have been eagerly waiting for updates related to the wedding. Several media outlets claimed the couple will be tying the knot on March 30 at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul. Hyun Bin's agency has now responded to the claims, read on to know more.

Hyun Bin's agency responds to wedding date rumours

Responding to the reports speculating the wedding date of the Crash Landing on You stars, Hyun Bin's agency curtly commented, "It is difficult to confirm matters related to the star's private life."

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are one of the most popular and loved couples of the South Korean industry, who went from reel to real-life couple and took everyone by surprise. Son Ye Jin had taken to Instagram and announced the news of the wedding to Hyun Bin by posting a cute picture of a tiny white dress and penned a long note informing fans about the joyful news.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Son Ye Jin began her note, "Before writing this article, I was very worried about how to express my feelings. I wanted to tell a beautiful story. Because it's such a precious and important story... I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes..the person you think is right..^^ He is such a warm and reassuring person just being with him. I thought it was something unexpected for a man and a woman to meet, share their hearts, and promise a future... We came here naturally. "

"Thank you for everything around us that made our relationship our destiny. Everyone, please bless the future we will create together. And to the fans who always support me..I have nothing to offer for the unconditional love you give me, so I am only holding on to my infinite gratitude. I want to become a more mature and wonderful actor and person, but it is not as easy as I thought. Someday, I will be able to approach the image of my utopia that I draw... ? ^^ So I will become a person who is not ashamed of myself and both of you. I sincerely hope that you will be happier every day as well. I give my heart to you all with my love and gratitude," she added.

Ever since their announcement, Crash Landing On You's popularity has also increased worldwide with the show returning in the trending shows list of Netflix.

