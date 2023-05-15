Is EXO Kai Attending Gucci's Cruise 2024 Runway Show? Here's What We Know

EXO member Kai is the brand ambassador of Gucci, an Italian luxury brand. As the brand completes 25 years in South Korea, they organised a Cruise 2024 runway show. The event will be held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul on May 16.

Recently, the official Instagram page of Gucci shared a promotional film for the event starring Kai. In the video, Kai can be seen roaming around Gyeongbokgung Palace, a symbol of Seoul's stories history. The idol visited the place and shot for the film before his enlistment. The post read, "Before the House reveals its Cruise 2024 fashion show at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Global Brand Ambassador KAI visits the historic location—a symbol of Seoul’s storied history. Stay tuned for the livestream of the event on Tuesday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m. KST." Take a look at the video here:

The fans are speculating that Kai will be attending the event and are eagerly waiting for his return. However, the idol will not be attending the event as he is currently serving his mandatory military service. He was enlisted on May 11.

More about EXO Kai's military enlistment

EXO member Kai is currently receiving basic military training at the training centre. After completing the training, he will be officially enlisted as an active soldier in the public service department. His agency SM Entertainment issued an official statement about the idol's sudden enlistment date.

The statement read, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker."

"To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be cancelled. We will reveal details regarding EXO’s upcoming album as they are confirmed. Thank you," they added.