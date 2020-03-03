Is SXSW Cancelled Due To Coronavirus? Know All About Petition, Dates & More

Noteworthy events around the globe are getting cancelled or postponed due to the widespread Coronavirus, which has affected around 90,000 people. According to a report by a leading daily, about 20,000 people have signed a petition to cancel the popular annual media festival, SXSW, which is taking place in Austin, Texas.

As of now, the festival has not been postponed or cancelled. However, major events, conferences, and festivals, including Mobile World conference, Facebook’s annual F8 conference and the World Athletics Indoor Championships, are getting cancelled due to the virus' outbreak. But is SXSW cancelled? Read further ahead to know. Also, read about SXSW petition and SXSW dates.

Major companies that pulled out of SXSW

According to a report, Facebook and Twitter have pulled out of the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference. Both of the companies have announced that their employees will not travel or participate in the SXSW this year due to concerns related to the deadly virus. Besides, Facebook has opted for many restrictions for job interviews and has cancelled its Global Marketing Summit which was supposed to happen in San Francisco. Moreover, F8 has been replaced with local events and live-streamed content.

SXSW petition to cancel the event

After a petition appeared on Change.org, many people signed to cancel the SXSW Conference and Festivals. Besides Twitter and Facebook, China Gathering has also announced that it will not attend the grand event. According to the organizers of SXSW, this event has never been cancelled in the past. It witnesses more than 4,00,000 people every year, who gather to discuss and rejoice the process of film, technology, games and music.

SXSW Dates

The event is scheduled to take place between March 13 to 20. The event’s website states, ”SWSX is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, the 2020 event is proceeding with safety as a top priority.” Therefore, the officials do not find any reason to postpone or cancel the show at the moment.

