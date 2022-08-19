Is WINNER’s Member Kang Seung Yoon Dating Moon Ji Hyo? Viral Pics Spark Link-up Rumours

WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon is currently headlining the international news after his romance rumours with Moon Ji Hyo took the internet by storm. Reportedly, the two were spotted hand in hand on the streets of Korea. Pictures of their recent outing have gone viral on the internet with several fans wondering what is brewing between the two. Moreover, Kang Seung Yoon’s management agency also reacted to the couple's dating rumours.

Kang Seung Yoon spark dating rumours with Moon Ji Hyo

Several fans uploaded pictures of Kang Seung Yoon hanging out with a lady who was later reported to be Moon Ji Hyo. The two were seen donning matching blue outfits as they walked with each other while holding their hands. Kang was seen wearing a hat and carrying a small black bag, Moon, on the other hand, was also seen carrying a black sling bag. She tied her hair into a high bun. The couple's faces were not captured on the camera as both of them were seen wearing a mask.

Take a look at the viral pictures:

As per the reports of Soompi, after the pictures were circulated widely on various social media platforms, YG Entertainment was contacted for any confirmation on the rumours. However, Kang Seung Yoon’s management agency neither denied nor confirmed Kang and Moon's link-up news. A representative of YG Entertainment shared on August 18, "It is difficult for us to comment on the personal matters of our agency’s artists."

For the unversed, Kang Seung Yoon and Moon Ji Hyo have earlier collaborated with each other in Kang's Born To Love You MV wherein she essayed the role of the singer's love interest. Moreover, she also appeared on Mnet's School Rapper in the year 2017.

IMAGE: TWITTER@THESEOULSTORY/@YG_NGG