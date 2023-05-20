Ishanou Star Kangabam Tomba Walks Cannes 2023 Red Carpet, Poses With Mrunal Thakur | Photo

Ahead of the Cannes premiere of Ishanou at the French Riviera, the cast of the film walked the red carpet on day 3 of the film festival. The team was accompanied by Mrunal Thakur, politician-actor Khushboo Sundar and the director of FHF (Film Heritage Foundation), which has restored the Manipuri classic and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. They posed on the iconic red steps, the red carpet laid out.

Film Heritage Foundation shared the images on Twitter and captioned it as, "The Ishanou team made a big splash on the red carpet last night in the run-up to the world premiere of our restoration of Ishanou at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur led the Ishanou team on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Kangabam Tomba Singh lead actor of the film Ishanou and directed by Aribam Syam Sharma were among the others." Check out the tweet below:

The Ishanou team made a big splash on the red carpet last night in the run up to the world premiere of our restoration of Ishanou at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. @Festival_Cannes pic.twitter.com/c5F7NLlidC — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) May 19, 2023

The Manipuri film Ishanou's screening will be held as part of the Cannes Classics section. It makes it the only Indian film this year to premiere under the Classics section, which screens the restored versions of popular films.



About Ishanou's plotline

The movie focuses on a young woman Tampha, who is married to a devoted man and has a young daughter. She lives in the peaceful valley of Manipur, usually preoccupied with mundane matters of daily life. However, she starts acting strange all of a sudden, when she starts talking to flowers, having dizzy spells and leaves the house in the middle of the night. The family tries to seek a cure for her illness until they realise that she is not ill at all, rather she is answering the call of a divine spirit who has chosen her.



Ishanou's cast and crew

The movie stars Kangabam Tomba and Anoubam Kiranmala in the lead roles. It also features an ensemble cast, including Baby Molly, Soraisam Dhiren and Baby Premita in supporting roles. The movie first premiered at Cannes in 1991.