Ishanou Set To Premiere At Cannes 2023: Meet The Cast Of The Manipuri Film

Ishanou, the highly anticipated 1990 film, written by acclaimed writer MK Binodini Devi, is set to make its mark on the international stage as it will premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film showcases the talent of its cast and crew, who have worked tirelessly to bring this poignant story to life. Starring Kangabam Tomba and Anoubam Kiranmala in the key roles, Ishanou also features an ensemble cast including Baby Molly, Soraisam Dhiren, and Baby Premita in supporting roles.

Kangabam Tomba

Kangabam Tomba, who plays a pivotal role in Ishanou, is a renowned Manipuri actor. Known for his exceptional acting prowess, Tomba has been a part of the film industry for over two decades. He appeared as a college guy in Matamgi Manipur, the first Manipuri feature film in 1972. His first movie as a leading actor is Lamja Parshuram released in 1974, where he played the titular role. This film established him as a prominent figure in Manipuri cinema.

Anoubam Kiranmala

Anoubam Kiranmala, the leading lady of Ishanou, is a versatile actress known for her remarkable performances. With her natural charm and impeccable acting skills, Kiranmala has left an indelible mark on the Manipuri film industry. Her ability to effortlessly convey a range of emotions makes her a standout performer in the film.

Baby Molly

Baby Molly, shines in her role as the protagonist's younger sister in 1990 film Ishanou. With her innocent charm and natural acting abilities, Molly effortlessly captures the hearts of the audience. Her portrayal adds depth and emotion to the narrative, making her a standout performer in the film.

Manbi

Manbi, another remarkable actor in Ishanou, portrays a pivotal character with finesse and intensity in the 1990's film. Known for his versatility, Manbi effortlessly embodies the complex emotions and conflicts faced by his character. With his powerful on-screen presence and captivating performance, Manbi adds a layer of authenticity to the film, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

Baby Premita

Baby Premita, the youngest member of the cast, delivers a delightful performance that showcases her talent. Premita brings a refreshing energy and innocence to her role, creating moments of joy and laughter throughout the film. Her natural charisma and adorable expressions make her a scene-stealer, leaving the audience in awe of her talent in 1990.

As Ishanou premieres at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, the cast and crew can take pride in their collective efforts in crafting a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant film. Their dedication and talent have resulted in a cinematic masterpiece that promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. With the exceptional performances of the cast and the visionary direction of the crew, Ishanou is poised to become a standout film at the festival and beyond.

