Jinny's Kitchen: Choi Woo-Shik Pens Note For BTS V, Park Seo-joon, Cast After Show Ends

The final episode of Jinny's Kitchen, a food-themed variety show, aired on April 28. The show featured popular Korean celebrities including BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-Mi, and Choi Woo-Shik. They have now bid adieu to the show.

Recently, Choi Woo-shik shared a photo on social media. Alongside the post, he penned a sweet note. The photo featured the Parasite actor along with his friends from Wooga Squad, V, and Park Seo-Joon. They can be seen sitting on the seaside in casual outfits. Amidst a picturesque view, they can be seen enjoying their drinks. While Lee Seo-jin and Jung Yu-mi weren't present in the photo, Woo-shik made sure to tag them. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Woo-shik penned, "I was so happy. I want to live like this every day. Let's always be healthy. Photo by Big Move." Take a look at the photo below:

Choi Woo-Shik on working on Jinny's Kitchen

Choi Woo-Shik recently opened up about working on Jinny's Kitchen. He released a statement about his experience which read, "Being in a popular travel destination, it was really fun. There were all kinds of people from all over the world, some of that I became friends with. A lot of them were there just for vacation."

"The four of us have already spent a lot of time together, but since V is new, when we gave him a task he would put his best foot forward. I got to see a new side of him. I’ve always thought he was really young, just a dongsaeng (a younger brother). He exceeded my expectations. It was a sight to see," he added.

About Jinny's Kitchen

After the successful run of Youn's Kitchen, Lee Seo-jin decided to run a new franchise restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico that specialises in Korean food. The show starred Lee Seo Jin as the restaurant‘s President, Jung Yu-Mi as the Director, Park Seo Joon as General Manager, Choi Woo Shik, and V as Interns.