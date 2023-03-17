BTS V Impresses Parasite Actor Choi Woo Shik On Jinny's Kitchen

Jinny’s Kitchen is an upcoming Korean cooking reality show which will premiere on OTT soon. The show will feature famous Korean celebrities like Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik and BTS' V, who will play the role of a staff in a restaurant. In the show, the celebrities will be working at the restaurant and will be seen serving authentic Korean dishes to the customers.

Recently, Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik opened up about working on Jinny's Kitchen and said in a statement, "Being in a popular travel destination, it was really fun. There were all kinds of people from all over the world, some of that I became friends with. A lot of them were there just for vacation." The Korean actor further said, " As everyone was there for vacation, they were open to trying new things, willing to meet new people and rated our food very positively. So I think I felt encouraged by all of that."

Then, Woo Shik talked about working with BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V on the show and said, "The four of us have already spent a lot of time together, but since V is new, when we gave him a task he would put his best foot forward. I got to see a new side of him. I’ve always thought he was really young, just a dongsaeng (a younger brother). He exceeded my expectations. It was a sight to see."

BTS V's achievements

BTS singer V recently became the only person on Instagram to have exceeded 10 million likes on all his posts. With the love and support of the ARMY, Kim Taehyung was also able to set the new Guinness World Record for gaining 1 million followers in the shortest time on Instagram. Apart from that, the K-pop idol will be seen in the show Seojin's.