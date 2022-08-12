JYJ's Junsu To Play The Lead In Korean Version Of 'West Side Story'; Watch Teaser

South Korean music and dramas are surely winning fans' hearts across the world. While K-Pop is trending and making people groove, the South Korean band JYJ's Junsu is all set to star in the South Korean remake of Academy Award-winning West Side Story. The makers of the movie also dropped the teaser of the upcoming film.

The makers of the South Korean version of West Side Story recently dropped its first-ever teaser featuring JYJ's Junsu playing the lead role of Tony. The video begins with Junsu's Tony coming from the shadows into the spotlight. He could be seen wearing a turtle neck on a brown coloured jacket. On the other hand, the female lead of the film also marches toward the spotlight in a beautiful white dress and matching heels. Take a look at the film's teaser here.

Fans are seemingly thrilled to watch Junsu star in a movie. A fan expressed their excitement to see Junsu play the lead in the movie. The fan wrote, "Junsu is seriously blessing us with musicals!!! My heart is already beating at the thought of seeing him as Tony in West Side Story." Another one penned, "Oh my god... Look at Junsu I already can't wait to see this!!!"

More details about West Side Story

West Side Story is the 2021 musical that was released on December 10. The musical is set in New York City in 1957 and follows the story of two youngsters Tony and Maria. Tony falls in love when he spots Maria at a high school dance. As romance buds between the two, it fuels the fire between two rival gangs Jets and Sharks, who are vying for control of the streets. Helmed by Steven Spielberg, the musical was adapted from the 1957 book of the same name by Arthur Laurents.

The film cast Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff and Rita Moreno as Valentina. The film was nominated for several Academy Awards. Ariana DeBose won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Image: Instagram/@xiaxiaxia1215