K-Pop Band TREASURE's Two Members Leave Group; Agency Releases Statement

South Korean boy band TREASURE, which made its debut in 2020 with 12 members, will now have only 10. The boy band's members Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam recently bid goodbye to the musical group.

According to a report by Soompi, on Tuesday, TREASURE's agency YG Entertainment issued a statement in which they revealed the band would move forward with only 10 members - Jihoon, Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Doyoung, Asahi, Haruto, So Jung-hwan and Park Jeong-woo. The agency's statement further added that it terminated Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam's contract after a long discussion.

YG Entertainment's statement read:

Hello, this is YG Entertainment. First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the TREASURE MAKERS for all the support and love towards TREASURE. Today, we have an important announcement about TREASURE’s future activities. Going forward, TREASURE will transform into a 10-member group – consisting of Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. After a long and careful discussion with Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam, we mutually agreed to conclude the contracts between the two and YG Entertainment. We have reached such agreement so that Mashiho can have enough time to recover from his health condition, and Bang Ye Dam can pursue his career as a producer. Knowing that all of TREASURE’s fans have been waiting for Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam, we are very sad about their departure as they have been with TREASURE from the beginning. We ask for your continuing support for Mashiho and Bang Ye Dam. YG Entertainment will put its best efforts in communicating with TREASURE MAKERS and supporting TREASURE’s future activities. Thank you so much.

Netizens react to Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam's exit from TREASURE

TREASURE and K-Pop fans are seemingly disappointed after Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam's exit. A Twitter user wrote, "WHAT IS WRONG WITH YG ENTERTAINMENT BOY GROUPS, THEY ALWAYS LOSE A MEMBER - BIGBANG, Winner, iKON and now Treasure - please universe," while another one penned, "I can’t accept it rn, Shiho have been dreaming world tour and Yedam also."

WHAT IS WRONG WITH YG ENTERTAINMENT BOY GROUPS, THEY ALWAYS LOSE A MEMBER 😭😭- BIGBANG, Winner, iKON and now Treasure 😭😭😭 - please universe — FAE 🍀💎 (@fae_______) November 8, 2022

I can’t accept it rn, Shiho🥺 have been dreaming world tour and Yedam also. Is Yedam still under YG as producer? — 💎Bla©kswanGirl (@blinkteu) November 8, 2022

Like whyyyy??? WTH....how am I supposed to take in all of this this suddenly. I never imagined happening this. This hurts. — fluffywoo (@Mashi09723704) November 8, 2022

to conclude i assume they mean end contracts :( yg is so discreet with their explanation — :p (@Rityka1) November 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@yg_treasure_official