Kim Sae Ron Tenders Apology For DIU Accident; Announces Exit From K-drama 'Trolley'

South Korean actor Kim Sae Ron was allegedly booked for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 18. Now, the star's agency GOLDMEDALIST Entertainment has issued an official statement on the matter confirming the allegations made against Kim Sae Ron were true, as per Soompi. The agency also tendered an official apology on behalf of Kim Sae Ron, thereby announcing her step down from the upcoming k-drama Trolley.

Kim Sae Ron booked for driving under the influence of alcohol

The actor's agency stated that Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her wrongdoing and apologises for the same. GODLMEDALIST Entertainment added that Kim Sae Ron after being booked for the accident was allowed to go home post giving her blood tests. The firm asserted that the Korean star is dutifully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The agency stated, "Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her wrongdoing. Furthermore, Kim Sae Ron sincerely conveys her apology to the many people who were harmed and inconvenienced through this as well as all the people who are working hard to repair the damaged public structures. She has promised to do her best to restore the damage. Kim Sae Ron was sent home after a blood test yesterday (May 18), and she will dutifully cooperate in the police investigation".

The statement adds, "The agency also feels deeply responsible that an incident such as this has occurred. We apologize once more to everyone who experienced discomfort from this situation. We will do our best going forward to actively resolve this while communicating. In order for these situations to not occur, the agency will work harder to be more cautious in managing our artists. We once again apologize for causing concern".

The Korean star was roped in to star in the upcoming K-drama Trolley, however, after the DUI accident incident, Kim Sae Ron has stepped down from participating in the show. Reportedly, a source close to the K-drama said, “Kim Sae Ron’s agency expressed her intent to step down along with the apology, so we accepted [the request]".

On May 18, a source from the Seoul Gangnam Police Station confirmed to Soompi that Kim Sae Ron was booked under the charges of drunk driving. If the report is to be believed, then the actor crashed her car in the Cheongdam district in Gangnam.

Image: Instagram/@ron_sae