Cannes 2022 officially called the Festival de Cannes is a prestigious event that is held annually in Cannes, France. This year it is all set to take place between May 17 and May 28. The festival honours artistic achievements and also features some of the best works of filmmakers all across the globe.

Park Chan-wook’s detective murder Decision To Leave which was among the highly talked about films has got its place in 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Decision to Leave is selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2022. Ahead of its grand premiere at the star-studded film festival, the trailer surfaced online fueling fans' excitement levels.

Park Chan-wook’s detective murder Decision To Leave trailer out

As the highly anticipated film is all set for its premiere at the global event, CJ Entertainment previewed the first official footage of their forthcoming project. The new trailer of Decision to Leave showcased a star cast like Tang Wei who rose to fame from Lust, Park Hae-il is known for Memories of Murder. The trailer follows the journey of a detective portrayed by south Korean actor Park Hae-il investigating the death of a man who fell off a mountain. Things become complicated when the detective's personal life and professional life get mixed after he starts developing a relationship with the dead man's wife, Seo-rae, essayed by Tang Wei. The movie's tagline notes, "the closer you look, the harder you fall."

Check out the trailer of the film below:

More about Decision to leave

The synopsis of the film read “A police detective, Hae-Joon, is called in to investigate the mysterious death of a man who fell from a mountain peak. During his investigation, he begins to develop an interest in the man’s widow, Seo-Rae, who is a suspect in the case.”

The starcast of the film includes Tang Wei as Seo-rae, Park Hae-il as Hae-jun, Lee Jung-hyun as Jung-an, Go Kyung-pyo as Soo-wan, and Park Yong-woo as Ho-shin. It is produced by Moho Film and is financed and distributed by CJ Entertainment. The movie will release in theatres in South Korea in June 2022.

(Image: @cinemasrewind__/Instagram)