Kim Seon Ho To Be Joined By Go Ara, Kim Kang Woo, Kang Tae Joo In New Film 'Sad Tropics'

Hometown Cha Cha star Kim Seon Ho’s upcoming film, Sad Tropics has recently confirmed its other cast members. On Friday, the producers of the film officially revealed that Reply 1994 star Go Ara, Recalled actor Kim Kang Woo, and Missing: The Other Side fame Kang Tae Joo would all be joining Seon Ho in the forthcoming highly-anticipated film, reported the South Korean news outlet, Soompi. The film will be helmed by Park Hoon Jung.

Sad Tropics cast confirmed

The action noir's plot follows the journey of a former boxer who goes on the run after becoming the target of mysterious forces. The film will also show the male lead has a Korean father and a Filipino mother and he continued to aspire to become a boxer and comes to Korea to find his biological father who abandoned him. Earlier, the filmmakers had confirmed Kim Seon Ho to be the lead in the film, marking his feature film debut.

As per a report by Soompi, the filmmakers shared, "After much deliberation, the producers of Sad Tropics have decided to film the movie this year with actor Kim Seon Ho." It is helmed by producing director (PD) Park Hoon Jung who is known for backing hit films like New World, VIP, The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion.

According to Star News, while the film was originally slated to go on floors in mid-November, the makers have now planned to begin shooting in the month of December. Last month, the 35-year-old actor was involved in a controversy after his former girlfriend uploaded an anonymous post alleging that her unnamed actor ex-boyfriend had manipulated her to get an abortion under false pretenses.

Seon Ho then admitted that he was 'Actor K' mentioned in the post and released an official apology. Post the controversy, the Start-Up actor was removed from two films he was confirmed to feature in - director Kim Deok Min's omnibus film, Dog Days, and director Lee Sang Geun's romance-comedy film, 2 O'Clock Date. At the time, the producers of Sad Tropics had stated that they were still discussing their course of action in light of the situation.

Image: Instagram/@seonho_kim/@ara_go_0211/@kangwoo_king/Twitter/@hyongjipyeong