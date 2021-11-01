'Hometown Cha Cha' Star Kim Seon Ho Remains The Lead For Upcoming 'Sad Tropics': Report

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho’s casting in the forthcoming film titled Sad Tropics (literal title) will remain unchanged, reported Soompi. According to the report, a production company named NEW has revealed that the filmmakers of the highly-anticipated film have decided to shoot the film this year with the Hometown Cha Cha star. With this, it is also confirmed that the film will mark the actor's big-screen debut.

Kim Seon Ho to remain male lead in 'Sad Tropics'

As per the report, the filmmakers have shared, "After much deliberation, the producers of Sad Tropics have decided to film the movie this year with actor Kim Seon Ho." Sad Tropics follows a journey of a man who has a Korean father and a Filipino mother. The man aspires to become a boxer and comes to Korea to find his biological father who abandoned him. It is helmed by producing director (PD) Park Hoon Jung who is known for backing hit films like New World, VIP, The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion. Along with Seon Ho, the film also stars Go Ara.

According to Star News, while the film was originally slated to go on floors in mid-November, the makers have now planned to begin shooting in the month of December. Last month, the 35-year-old actor was involved in a controversy after his former girlfriend uploaded an anonymous post alleging that her unnamed actor ex-boyfriend had manipulated her to get an abortion under false pretences.

Seon Ho then admitted that he was 'Actor K' mentioned in the post and released an official apology. Post the controversy, the Start-Up actor was removed from two films he was confirmed to feature in- director Kim Deok Min's omnibus film, Dog Days, and director Lee Sang Geun's romance-comedy film, 2 O'Clock Date. At the time, the producers of Sad Tropics had stated that they were still discussing their course of action in light of the situation.

Ever since a South Korean media outlet Dispatch has released two articles sharing a closer look at the events that actually took place Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend. They noted the duo first met at the end of 2019 during a mutual friend's gathering. They started dating in March 2020 after which she confessed to being divorced. The outlet released messages that Kim Seon Ho alleged made to his friend where he confesses to continue his relationship with her. Later on, the duo went on several dates in public which the outlet pointed was contradictory to Kim Seon Ho ex-girlfriend's claims that stated that they 'had to date secretly and couldn’t even hold hands outside'.

(Image: Instagram/@seaonho_kim)