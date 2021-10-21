Kim Seon Ho's Ex-girlfriend To Seek Legal Action Against Death Threats & Personal Attacks

After South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho issued an official apology to his ex-girlfriend, 'A,' she has announced she will be taking legal action against death threats and personal attacks, reported Soompi. She also confirmed that she has received an apology from the actor.

Seon Ho came under fire for his alleged behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend, who took to a South Korean online community forum, Nate Pann, and accused 'Actor K' of forcing her to have an abortion on the false promise of marriage. After many netizens speculated of Kim Seon Ho to be 'Actor K', the actor issued an official apology and announced to be withdrawing from KBS2’s variety show 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4.

Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend to seek legal action

On Wednesday, in his official apology confirmed that he was the actor mentioned in the anonymous post. The same day, the identity of his former girlfriend who penned the post began spreading on the internet. Addressing the same, her attorneys have released an official announcement saying that she would seek legal action against the death threats and invasions of her privacy. The statement is as follows:

We are attorneys Lee Dong Hoon and Jung Da Eun of the law firm Best Way, who are representing Kim Seon Ho’s ex-girlfriend “A.” At the moment, personal information about “A” is being recklessly released through certain media outlets, social media, and online communities; and she is facing endless attacks and even death threats based on falsehoods about her identity and personal life. As a result, “A” is currently suffering from severe psychological stress, to the point where it is difficult for her to even go about her everyday life. In order to prevent “A,” who is not a celebrity, from suffering additional damage, we respectfully request that you refrain from over-the-top speculation and defamation of character, and we also ask that [reporters] refrain from investigating “A” as an individual or requesting interviews. Our law firm will do our utmost to protect “A,” and we are informing you of our plans to take all possible legal measures in response to malicious reports, posts, or comments related to “A.”

The Good Manager actor's ex-girlfriend also revealed that she received an apology from the actor and she had chosen to accept it. Her new addition to the statement reads:

I’m sorry for having unintentionally hurt many people with my post. There was a time when that person and I were both genuinely in love, so I feel bad seeing him collapse in an instant due to what I wrote, part of which was very strong. I have received an apology from that person, and I think there were some parts that were a misunderstanding. I don’t want things that are different from the truth to be spread, and I don’t want our story to be exaggerated anymore. My heart is heavy because I feel that I have caused a lot of damage to many people through this incident. I will take down this post soon.

