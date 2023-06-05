Kim Tae Hee Returns To Acting After Three Years, To Star In Lies Hidden In My Garden

Kim Tae Hee is returning to screens after a hiatus of three years. She is all set to appear in Lies Hidden in My Garden alongside The Glory star Lim Ji Yeon. In an interview with Soompi, the actress opened up about making a comeback on screen.

The actress will be playing the role of Joo Ran, a seemingly perfect housewife with a husband and son that others envy. Kim Tae Hee explanied why she chose this particular project as her comeback. She said that the drama's unique concept, featuring two female characters leading different lives, and the intriguing incidents that occur when they meet, intrigued her.

Embracing the thriller genre with enthusiasm

(A still from Lies Hidden in My Garden | Image: Twitter)

Kim Tae Hee admitted she doesn't typically watch thrillers. She further revealed that she found the script for Lies Hidden in My Garden "captivating", regardless of the genre. The story resonated with her, and she felt a strong desire to portray Joo Ran in a way that viewers could understand and connect with.

Joo Ran's journey: From doll-like existence to empowered individual

(Kim Tae Hee opens up about her role in Lies Hidden in My Garden | Image: Twitter)

In the same interview, Kim Tae Hee shared insights into her character's journey in the drama. Her on-screen character Joo Ran lived as a puppet controlled by her mother during her childhood, and the sudden death of her sister left her burdened with guilt and trauma. Believing she has achieved a happy family life by marrying her first love, Jae Ho (played by Kim Sung Oh), Joo Ran gradually questions her beliefs and breaks free from societal expectations, ultimately becoming an independent and empowered individual. Kim Tae Hee approached the role with the intention of supporting Joo Ran's growth and portraying a relatable character encountered in everyday life.

Kim talks about collaborating with Lim Ji Yeon and director Jung Ji Hyun

(The poster of Lies Hidden in My Garden featuring Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon | Image: Twitter)

Kim Tae Hee praised her co-star Lim Ji Yeon, who portrays Sang Eun, a victim of domestic violence dreaming of escape. She commended Lim Ji Yeon's commitment to the role and sincere portrayal, which helped her immerse herself further into the role of Joo Ran. Additionally, the actress expressed gratitude for director Jung Ji Hyun's guidance on set, noting his detailed yet straightforward instructions that reminded her of the meticulous process of creating intricate sketches.