IU, The Glory Actor Lim Ji Yeon Share UNSEEN Pictures From Gucci Cruise 2024

K-pop singer IU and The Glory actor Lim Ji Yeon made a stunning appearance at the highly anticipated Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show. The event was held at the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul on 16 May. The event showcased Gucci’s latest collection against the backdrop of the iconic palace, adding a touch of grandeur to the already glamorous affair.

IU, known for her fabulous fashinable choices, captivated onlookers in a gorgeous white sheer dress adorned with golden flowers, exuding an ethereal charm. She took to social media to share a few snapshots from the show, with the hashtag #GucciCruise2024, and a reference to Gyeongbokgung Palace. Her fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of the event through her posts.

Meanwhile, Lim Ji Yeon showed off her own fashion prowess in a black mini dress, featuring luxurious fur and satin details. The actress further accentuated her ensemble with sparkling embroidery, a chique handbag and elegant black heels. The accessories added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. Lim Ji Yeon also shared pictures from the fashion show, expressing her admiration for the beautiful Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Stars who attended the event

The Gucci Cruise 2024 Fashion Show took place at Geunjeongjeon, a historical hall within Gyeongbokgung Palace that once hosted significant ceremonies and welcomed foreign dignitaries, during the Joseon Dynasty. The event attracted an impressive lineup of 52 domestic and international celebrities, including ambassadors IU, Shin Min Ah, NewJeans Hanni, and Lee Jung Jae. Esteemed figures from the entertainment industry such as Go So Young, Kim Hee Ae, Kim Hye Soo, Shin Hyun Bin, Lee Yeon Hee, and many others were also in attendance, bringing their star power to the occasion.

The Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show at Gyeongbokgung Palace was a memorable and star-studded event, blending the worlds of fashion and culture in a truly remarkable way. The presence of renowned celebrities and the palace's rich historical significance made it an evening to remember for all those involved.