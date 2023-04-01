KinnPorsche Actors Mile And Apo Bid Adieu To India With Fond Memories

Thai actors Phakphum Romsaithong, popularly known as Mile, and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat aka Apo, who rose to fame with their hit series KinnPorsche, recently bid adieu to India after their short stay in the country. They reached their homeland Bangkok, Thailand and shared updates on social media.

Mile and Apo visited Mumbai on March 29 to attend the Christian Dior's Fall 2023 collection at Gateway Of India in Mumbai. The popular Thai stars took to their social media handles and shared photos from the flight as they headed back home. Sharing the photo from back home, Mile wrote, "Arrived."

In another tweets, he thanked his fans for gathering in huge numbers outside the airport in India and wrote, "..Thank you for coming, hope I can be here longer next time.. And yeah.. super appreciate for the @dior Women's Fall 2023. Sweet show...craft, aise and enjoyment." Have a GN! In another tweet, he shared a photo from his car. He wrote, "Hope to see you again. Bye-bye Mumbai. 31/03/2023. Need to go back home and wanna go back here again. #India #SeeYouAgain."



Apo also shared a photo. In it, he could be seen posing in front of Gateway of India in Mumbai. He wrote, "It's so memorable time for me to be here in India for the first time. THANK YOU so much for Our Indian fans for coming to see us today. We are respecting your appreciation."

Mile, Apo enjoy their time in India

KinnPorsche stars Mile and Apo visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. They explored the city by taking a stroll on Mumbai streets and visited museums. They also did sewing on canvas. They enjoyed their stay at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Mile took to his Instagram stories and shared a series of glimpses with fans. They had 'desi breakfast' and tea. They shared a photo of their breakfast which included dhokla, jalebi and fafda.