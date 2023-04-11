Kyeon Mi Ri Donates Gift Money Received At Daughter Lee Da In's Wedding With Lee-Seung Li

Korean actors Lee Da-In and Lee Seung Li got married on April 7. After their wedding, the Alice actress' mother Kyeon Mi-Ri reportedly decided to donate all the gift money. According to a report in Fact, the actress will give Lee Da-In's congratulatory cash as a donation for "disabled and vulnerable children."

She is donating the money through the Korea Information Society for the Disabled as a token of appreciation for the guests who attended the couple's wedding. Meanwhile, Kyeon Mi-Ri had opened a laundromat in Huam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul which is operated by people with disabilities. The Lady Yoo actress donates all the proceeds from the laundromat to help the people in need.

About Lee Da-In and Lee Seung-Gi's wedding

Lee Da-In and Lee Seung-Gi tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on April 7. The wedding was held at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam. The couple dated for a few years before taking the plunge. The official photos from the couple's wedding were shared by their respective agencies on social media.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Lee Da-In's agency wrote, "Happy wedding day! Actor Da-in who started his new step happy in everyone's blessings. To the actor who will have more dazzling performances in the future. Thank you for your warm expectation and attention." Take a look at the post below:

On the other hand, Lee Seung-Gi's agency's penned, Hello. It's a human-made one. April 7 Lee Seung Ki and Lee Dain Actor. Wedding done with the blessings of many. Thanks again to all of you for your blessings." Take a look at the post below:

Several celebrities including Han Hyo Joo, Bae Suzy, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Dong Wook, Jay Park, Kim Nam Gill, Lee Sang Yoon, Joshua Hong, Hoshi, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, FT Island’s Lee Hongki and SuperJunior’s Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun attended their wedding.