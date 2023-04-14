Lady Jane And Lim Hyun Tae To Marry After 7 Years Of Dating, Agency Reveals Wedding Date

Korean singer Jeon Ji-hye, popularly known as Lady Jane (38) is all set to tie the knot with singer-turned-actor Lim Hyun Tae (28). The couple has an age difference of 10 years. The singer's agency Image9 Comms confirmed the news of their marriage.

The agency issued a statement and also told several media outlets that Jeon Ji-hye and Lim Hyun-tae will get married on October 14, 2023. "It's true that Lady Jane will marry singer/actor Lim Hyun Tae on October 14 this year," the agency said. The official statement from the agency came soon after some entertainment media outlets reported that the couple will host a lavish wedding ceremony on October 14.

Lady Jane and Lim Hyun-Tae's relationship timeline

The couple first met each other on the web variety series Audition Truck and have been dating ever since. It was love at first sight for Unintentional Love Story star Lim Hyun-Tae. After dating each other for seven years, the couple has now decided to take a step forward in their relationship.

Lady Jane and Lim Hyun-Tae's professional life

Lady Jane made her debut as a vocalist in the band Aquibird in 2006. She then worked as a solo artist, radio DJ, and part-time television personality. In 2022, the singer ventured into acting through Remarriages and Desires.

On the other hand, Lim Hyun-tae made his debut in 2014. He joined the K-Pop boy band BIGFLO using the stage name HighTop. After leaving his debut agency in 2019, he focused on acting and worked in dramas including SBS, Taxi Driver 2, and Unintentional Love Story.