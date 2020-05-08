'Super Flower Moon': Netizens Share Their Pictures & Reactions On The Dazzling Lunar Show

The nation on Thursday night witnessed the fourth and last super moon of 2020 which was also dubbed as the 'flower moon' owing to the Native American belief of it leading to a spurt in the blooming of flowers this month. Netizens across the country took to photography sharing their clicks of the super moon and the beautiful moonlit night on Twitter.

Visuals of Super Flower Moon from India Gate in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Z9WHcOdfFB — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Read: Supermoons 2020: Here's The List Of Supermoons One Will Observe This Year

Netizens share their photos

From Berhampur, Odisha

Capture by CanonSX510HS pic.twitter.com/Q6s5IzXBit — Satyajeit Mishra (@satyajeit) May 7, 2020

Shoot on my phone pic.twitter.com/BJL8Xxjy5Z — Mahesh Patil (@MaheshP22124271) May 7, 2020

This is my click from Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/SOGKXVS4DK — Shashank sharma Gonguluri (@shashiiBJP) May 7, 2020

Tonight's moon 🌕 is really dazzling 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/VuHhJMAHjr — Pramod Dash (@DashPramod) May 7, 2020

What is a supermoon?

The term Supermoon refers to describe a full moon that appears bigger than usual due to the close proximity of the Moon's orbit to Earth. "Supermoon" is not an astronomical term as per NASA, as it is not defined on how close the moon should be in order to regard it as a supermoon.

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon lines up opposite to Earth and a full moon is observed. It is also observed when the Moon and the Sun are lined up on the same side of Earth.

Read: First 'Snow Supermoon Of 2020' To Illuminate The Sky This Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.