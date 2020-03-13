Supermoons 2020: Here's The List Of Supermoons One Will Observe This Year

The term Supermoon refers to describe a full moon which appears bigger than usual due to the close proximity of the Moon's orbit to Earth. "Supermoon" is not an astronomical term as per NASA, as it is not defined on how close the moon should be in order to regard it as a supermoon.

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon lines up opposite to Earth and a full moon is observed. It is also observed when the Moon and the Sun are lined up on the same side of Earth. Take a look at the list of supermoons that are said to occur in the year 2020.

Supermoons 2020: List of Supermoons

There are reportedly four supermoons that will be observed in 2020. Out of which, February supermoon and March supermoon have already been observed. February's supermoon was said to be the biggest and brightest moon of the year 2020.

The second supermoon was observed on March 9, just a few days ago. It was visible only in some parts of the world, including North America and the UK. The supermoon was observed at various times according to the different time zones in the States.

The next supermoon is said to be expected around April 7/8. It is said to be falling on a special date as it falls around the time of Easter celebration (April 12).

The last supermoon of the year will reportedly be observed on May 7. This would be the fourth consecutive supermoon of the year. Each supermoon has been given different colloquial names. The May supermoon is being called Corn Planting Moon and Milk Moon.

The first supermoon of 2020?

The first supermoon of 2020 was observed from February 7 to February 10. This solar event was observed with vigour all over the world as it was the first supermoon after 2019. Take a look at a tweet during the February Supermoon.

Next supermoon of 2020?

The next supermoon of 2020 will be seen around April 7/8.

