Lee Da Hae, Se7en To Wed Today; BIGBANG Taeyang, Gummy Prep For Big Surprise

Lee Da Hae is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Choi Dong-Wook, popularly known as Se7en today (May 6). Ahead of their wedding, BIGBANG members Taeyang and Gummy confirmed the news of their presence at the wedding ceremony. They will be singing a congratulatory song at the couple's union.

After dating for eight years, Lee Da Hae and Se7en are taking the next step in their relationship. On the special occasion, several other K-celebs have confirmed their presence. The singer's former labelmates under YG Entertainment, Taeyang and Gummy will sing a song to congratulate the couple. Apart from them, the groom-to-be's close friends and comedians Kim Joon Ho and Jo Se Ho will host the wedding festivities.

Lee Da Hye, Se7en announce their marriage

On March 20, Lee Da Hae announced on social media that she is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Se7en after dating for eight years. She dropped a series of wedding photos and shared the good news. For the unversed, in South Korea, the couples take their wedding photos ahead of the ceremony to use them for announcements on social media and digital invitations. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Hello everyone~ This is Dahae Lee. It's possible that this will be nothing to be surprised by, as we have been dating for the past 8 years after all...but why am I so shy to say this..I contemplated a lot about how to announce this news to you all. In the upcoming May, we promised to go from longtime lovers to husband and wife."

"As of right now, the word 'boyfriend' sounds more familiar, but I will live as a good wife and a great support to my dear, who will now be my companion for the rest of my life."It would be a great pleasure for us if we could marry with your love and blessings. As an actor and wife of another family, I will return your love with a prettier and better look!! Thank you," she added. Fans will be waiting eagerly for their wedding pictures to surface online.