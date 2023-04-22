Lee Da Hae Shares Photos From Fun-filled Bridal Shower Ahead Of Wedding With Se7en

Good Witch famed Lee Da-hae announced her marriage with her long time boyfriend, K-pop singer Se7en, in March earlier this year. The actress has now shared a set of pictures from her bridal shower ceremony, which was arranged by her bridesmaids on the same day as her birthday. In the carousel of pictures, Da-hae could be seen dressed in an all-white ensemble.

She also wore bride-to-be sash around her shoulder and a pretty tiara on her head. The actress posed with her bridesmaids in several pictures, who also wore matching white outfits. The instagram post also gave glimpses of her pet dog, the bridal cake and the decorations of the apartment.

Sharing the lovely pictures, Da-hae wrote on Instagram, "Wasn't planning on doing much on my birthday this year... but this bridal shower gift that friends threw for me, so touching... /cries/.. Your planning was just excellent.. Thanks to my amazing unnies and dongsaengs, I got to have something called a #bridalshower.. You transformed me in a moment with your perfect planning, I was so thankful!! I love you guys. Thank you to everyone who congratulated me as well!" See the post here.

Lee Da-hae announces wedding to Se7en

Earlier in March, Lee Da-hae and Se7en announced their wedding with a set of adorable pictures. In South Korea, it is customary for engaged couples to take their wedding photos before the big day. The photographs are used for social media and sending out digital invitations to the attendees.

In the caption Lee Da-hae wrote, "It's possible that this will be nothing to be surprised by, as we have been dating for the past 8 years after all...but why am I so shy to say this..I contemplated a lot about how to announce this news to you all. In the upcoming May, we promised to go from longtime lovers to husband and wife. As of right now, the word 'boyfriend' sounds more familiar, but I will live as a good wife and a great support to my dear, who will now be my companion for the rest of my life."

Se7en debuted with Just Listen in 2003. Since then, he had also dabbled in acting in his two decades career. He portrayed the lead character in the TV drama Goong S (Palace S) and has acted in four musicals and various commercials. Meanwhile, Da-hae has played parts in a number of well-known TV dramas, such as Good Witch (2018), Chuno (Slave Hunters) (2010), and the 2013 spy film IRIS 2.