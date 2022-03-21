Lee Min Ho Gives Insight Into His Role In 'Pachinko', Reveals Biggest Challenge He Faced

Lee Min Ho is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama series Pachinko, where he will be seen as Koh Hansu, a merchant and fish broker who's eventually revealed to be a member of the Yakuza, the largest transnational organized crime syndicate in Japan. The series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, will be based around a Korean immigrant family across four generations, as they leave their homeland in order to survive.

Lee Min Ho recently dropped a clip on Instagram, where he can be seen talking about his character and its complexities. The clip, which shows various stills and BTS glimpses of Lee from the series, reveals the biggest challenge he faced while playing Koh Hansu, his journey as the character and more.

Lee Min Ho gives insight into his role in Pachinko

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, March 21, the South Korean star dropped the minute-long clip, where he stated," what I found very challenging about playing the character was expressing the emotions of someone who lived before my time."

He continued, "I had less tie to prepare for this role than I typically do. So by the time filming began, I was pretty worried about how I would perform". Further spilling details about his character, Lee Min added, "This character Hansu is both good and evil. He is a man who has to choose evil and live as a bad man in order to survive.

He added how he wanted to put forth a different version of himself with this character. " I wanted to show a different side of myself and also my own version of Koh Hansu".

The series, which has been directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon, also stars Youn Yuh-jung, Jin Ha and Kim Minha among others in pivotal roles. It will come out on March 25, 2022, via Apple TV+.

Image: TWITTER/@JIMMISIMPSON/AP