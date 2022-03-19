'Pachinko': Lee Min-Ho Talks About His Character, Anticipates How People Will React To It

Actor Lee Min Ho is all set for the release of his upcoming highly anticipated comeback drama titled Pachinko. Also starring notable actors like Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Min Ha, Jin Ha and more, the series is directed by Kogonada while Michael Ellenberg and Theresa Kang-Lowe serve as the executive producers. Based on the themes of multi-generational chronicle of war and peace across Korea, Japan and the United States, the upcoming series aims to explore the complexity of human relationships.

Additionally, the series is based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling book of the same name and touches upon the subjects of racism and stereotypes. Actor Lee Min Ho, who will be making his highly anticipated comeback in the series, talked about his character Hansu, a Zainichi Korean merchant and a fish broker. Pachinko release date is set to be on March 25, 2022, on Apple TV+.

Lee Min Ho on his role in Pachinko

As per Osen via Soompi, the makers of the series organized a press conference where the 34-year-old actor got candid about his role, Hansu. ''It’s strange to greet people in Los Angeles'', Lee started and talked about how he experimented with clothes as his character uses them to express himself. He added, ''Hansu uses clothes to protect himself and also to express himself. I tried on a lot of different clothes.''

Moreover, he candidly dished on how Hansu uses clothes to change his identity as reportedly, the character is later on revealed to be a member of the largest transnational organized crime syndicate in Japan. The Heirs actor added, ''Through his clothes, Hansu changes his feelings and hides his identity.”

Additionally, Lee Min Ho talked about his expectations and Pachinko's positive reception by saying, ''I’m proud that we got such good reviews from critics. But now we have the most important feedback of all, the reaction of the public. I think that good reviews mean that we’re acknowledged as a good production,'' he added, ''It has nothing to do with becoming a hit, but it gives me a sense of pride.”

Lastly, the South Korean actor expressed his wish for how people would receive the drama by concluding, ''It’s a story that you can relate to regardless of nationality or language. I hope it will become a drama that moves the hearts of many.''

Image: Instagram/@pachinkodrama/actorleeminho