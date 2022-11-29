LOONA's Ex-member Chuu Breaks Silence After Ouster From Band: 'I Have Not Done...'

South Korean girl band LOONA has been grabbing headlines ever since its agency BlockBerry Creative removed its member Chuu. Following Chuu's removal earlier this month, she recently broke her silence and issued a statement.

According to a report by Soompi, on November 25, BlockBerry Creative announced the removal of Chuu from the band and cited "violent language and misuse of power" being the reason. The agency issued a follow-up statement on Monday, November 28, and explained they did not mean to announce an expose with their statement and added, "The rights of Chuu herself and the staff who was harmed to provide the truth or evidence of this."

On the same day, Chuu took to her Instagram stories to speak up about her removal from the K-pop band. In the statement, she thanked her fans for their concern, and added that she has not been contacted regarding the "series of situations." She mentioned that she does not know about the situation and revealed she is currently "grasping" the situation. She also added she has not done anything "shameful."

"Hello, this is Chuu. Thank you so much for your concern and comfort. As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement. Thank you so much for your concern and for trusting in me," she said.

LOONA members seek suspension of their contracts

Following Chuu's removal from the group, nine of its members, including HaSeul, HeeJin, YeoJin, Kim Lip, Choerry, JinSoul, Yves, Go Won and Olivia Hye, have filed a request for the suspension of the validity of their contracts with the agency.

Image: Instagram/@chuuo3o