LOONA's Chuu Accused Of Being A School Bully, Agency Issues Statement

South Korean girl group Loona's Chuu has been accused of being a school bully. According to a report by Soompi.com, an anonymous person claimed to have graduated from the same middle school as Chuu from Loona. He wrote a long post on an online community and accused Loona's Chuu of school violence and being a bully. BlockBerry Creative, who represent Loona and the artist has issued an official statement to address these accusations, added the report. For all the people who are wondering about the Chuu school bully controversy, here is everything you need to know about it.

Loona's Chuu accused of bullying and school violence

In his long post, the user mentioned that he used to hang out with Chuu. He accused Chuu that she used to act as the middle person in driving wedge between others. He also accused that she used to make other students into outcasts. The user also recalled an incident where Chuu invited him to a group chat where she threatened and cursed him. He also added that once she blocked him at the school gates and cursed at him when he was trying to go home. The user further wrote that even though he thinks he did not do anything wrong, Chuu from Loona kept asking him to apologize. She and her group of friends once pulled his hair while he was on his way home and asked him why didn’t he apologize, added the user. He also urged other victims if there are any to upload evidence against Chuu.

Agency issues a statement

After the accusations started doing the rounds, BlockBerry Creative released an official statement to address the whole Chuu school bully incident. The statement mentioned that the agency will make the relationship between the issue and associated information clear and do their best to make sure that there are no more victims made. The statement mentioned, "The claims raised include information that is different from the truth. Thus, the issue should no longer be indiscriminately spread any further. The company will also take all measures possible within the limits if our artist’s image and reputation are harmed through false information without any evidence." They further added that they will not overlook this issue and will be doing their best to protect our artist’s rights and interest.

Loona's songs and Loona members

The girl group Loona was formed by Blockberry Creative. They were introduced through a pre-debut project which began in 2016. The group made its debut as a full ensemble with the extended play [+ +] in 2018. It was supported by the lead single Favorite and the title track Hi High. The group enjoys a massive fan following all over the world for their songs. Loona members are HeeJin, Haseul, HyunJin, Chuu, Olivia Hye, Kim Lip, Yves, JinSoul, Choerry, YeoJin, Go Won, ViVi.

