MAMA 2022: BTS Wins Icon Of The Year, Stray Kids Bags Yogibo Chill Artist

MAMA 2022 has begun, and its first night was reportedly a star-studded night. Here is a list of all the artists that won on the award show's first day.

MAMA 2022 has begun, and its first night was reportedly a star-studded night. The award ceremony took place at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, with Jeon Somi serving as the master of ceremony (MC). Several musical groups' members graced the award ceremony's red carpet, including KARA, Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, Kep1er, NMIXX, Street Man Fighter, BIBI and more. The musical event also saw many bands and groups perform their hit tracks. 

The winner's list of the first day saw BTS bag the biggest award of the night. The K-Pop band, which includes seven members - Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, won the Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year. The award would mark the band's fifth win in a row in the category.

MAMA Awards 2022 Da1 winner's list:

  • Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS
  • Worldwide Fans' Choice: BTS, BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN, NCT DREAM, GOT7, PSY, Stray Kids, TXT, TREASURE, SEVENTEEN
  • Favourite New Artist: LE, IVE, SSERAFIM, NMIXX, Kep1er
  • Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

MAMA 2022 is taking place in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 29 and 30. The nominations for the categories were announced last month and included BTS, BLACKPINK and more. Jeon Somi and Park Bo-gum are hosting the ceremony this year. While the first day of the award show is over, the makers have promised to have even more performances on Day 2. BTS' J-Hope is also expected to perform on the second day of the event.

