Martin Scorsese Returns To Cannes 47 Years Later With Killers Of The Flower Moon | PHOTOS

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese returned to the Cannes Film Festival with his upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. After the release of The Irishman in 2019, featuring Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel and more, Scorsese’s next boasts of a stellar cast-- Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone and more. One of Hollywood's most popular director returned to film's biggest event with his highly-awaited film.

Scorsese’s last Cannes featurette was his 1976 film, Taxi Driver. The neo-noir psychological thriller was nominated for five Academy Awards and scored several accolades. Most notably, both Taxi Driver and Killers of the Flower Moon feature the Academy Award-winning actor, Robert de Niro, who has featured in Scorsese's other films as well.

Martin Scorsese went on to make several successful films subsequently, such as Goodfellas, Silence, The Departed, Casino, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, etc. However, none of the films were featured at the Cannes Film Festival. Taxi Driver was not his first film at Cannes, since in 1974, his film Mean Streets was played at the Palais des Festival. Scorsese posed with the cast of his film on the iconic red steps. The team was greeted with shouts and cheers Scorsese and the cast thanked their fans and people of the media.

Everything to know about Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is the cinematic adaptation of the David Grann novel by the same name. The film is slated to open in theatres on October 6 and has a lengthy runtime of 206 minutes. It’s based on the FBI investigation of a number of murders of Native Americans taking place in 1920s Oklahoma. The film features stars such as Tantoo Cardinal, Jesse Plimons, William Belleau, Michael Abbot Jr., Jack White, Jillian Dion, Tatanka Means, Schott Shephard, Barry Corbin and more.