'Money Heist: Korea' To 'Yumi's Cells 2,' Popular K-dramas To Watch Online In June

South Korean dramas have gained popularity across the globe for their off-beat concepts and ace acting skills showcased by the actors. From Squid Game to All Of Us Our Dead, several K-Dramas have broken many records. While fans are enjoying the unique concepts of these shows, the month of June is set to bring a long list of K-Dramas. From Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area to Yumi's Cells 2, here are some most-awaited Korean dramas set to release in the month of June.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is the official Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish series Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel. The show stars Yoo Ji-tae, Kim Yun-jin, Jun Jong-seo and Park Hae-soo in the lead roles. The show is set to arrive on Netflix on June 24.

Why Her?

The South Korean drama Why Her? is a brand new series starring Hwang In-youp and Seo Hyun-jin in the lead roles. The show follows Seo Hyun-jin's Oh Soo-jae, who finds herself demoted and working as an adjunct professor at a law school after an unexpected incident. She meets a kind-hearted student Gong Chan, played by Hwang In-youp, who has had a difficult past. The show is set to premiere on June 3 on SBS TV.

Eve

The ongoing show Eve premiered on June 1 on tvN in South Korea. The show features Seo Yea-ji as Lee La-el, a woman whose family gets destroyed by some powerful individuals. To seek revenge, she puts together a 13-year-long plan.

Cleaning Up

Cleaning Up is an upcoming drama series that features Yum Jung-ah in the lead role. Yum Jung-ah plays Eo Young-mi, a cleaning lady, who works at an investment firm and struggles in raising her two girls. The show is set to premiere on June 4 on JTBC.

Insider

Insider is a forthcoming Korean thriller drama starring Kang Ha-neul in the lead role. The show follows a young judicial apprentice who winds up behind bars after taking part in a sensitive undercover investigation. The show will release on JTBC on June 8.

Link: Eat Love Kill

Link: Eat Love Kill stars Moon Ga-young alongside Yeo Jin-goo in the lead roles. The series' plot revolves around a young sous-chef, who opens up about his emotions to a young woman. The show is set for its premiere on June 6 on tvN.

Yumi’s Cells 2

The most awaited show Yumi's Cells 2 is scheduled for is premiere on June 10 on TVING. The show stars Kim Go-eun and Jin Young in the lead roles. The romance drama will follow Kim Yumi, a young woman, who struggles with her emotions after a breakup.

Alchemy of Souls

Fantasy drama Alchemy Of Souls will take its viewers to a fictional country named Daeho. The show stars Lee Jae-wook and Jung So-min in the lead roles. It will release on tvN on June 18.

