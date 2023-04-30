Last Updated:

Moonbin Death: Fans Spot Dandelion Seeds At Cha Eun-woo's Event, Call It 'miracle'

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo recently made his first public appearance after his close friend and band member Moonbin's death. Fans expressed their concern for him.

Hardika Gupta
Moonbin-Eunwoo

Image: @eunwoo/Twitter


ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo recently made his first public appearance after his close friend and band member Moonbin's death. He attended the KonnectThai Festival. Many fans expressed their concern for the actor-singer. 

However, there was a small 'miracle' at the event, which made fans feel better. The dandelion seeds were seen floating around the venue. For the unversed, Dandelions are highly associated with Moonbin. Before his demise, the late idol tweeted about them. He was excited to see dandelions grow and hoped that they would reach his near and dear ones to tell him that spring is here. "Arohasz it's dandelions seeds! Dandelion seeds, ride the wind and spread far, far away! Gently tickle my loved ones to tell that that spring is here," he tweeted. It was his last tweet.  Take a look at the tweet below. 

The Arohas took the dandelion seeds as a sign that Moonbin was watching over Eunwoo from the sky. According to Korean mythology, the presence of dandelions is not considered common. This is not the first time that a miracle linked to Moonbin has occurred. Earlier, a white butterfly was spotted at his memorial site. The Koreans believe that the presence of white butterfly at memorial site represents the soul of the dead.  

More about Moonbin's death

Moonbin died by suicide on April 19. His untimely demise left the Korean entertainment industry in shock. The news of his death was confirmed by his agency, Fantagio.

First Published:
