VIVIZ SinB Remembers 'best Friend' Moonbin In Letter; 'Thought We Would Grow Old Together'

K-pop star and ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19. After his funeral, several handwritten letters from his friends and family members were found at his memorial site. The fans shared the letters on social media. Now, Moonbin's best friend and VIVIZ member SinB's letter is doing the rounds on the internet.

In an emotional note, SinB said that she thought Moonbin and she would grow old together but now she is the only one who will be getting old. She further stated that the late idol has been a source of strength to her in all these years. She also mentioned that she will take care of his family in his absence. Her letter read, "Bin-ah, it's Eunbi. How is it there? Is it filled with your favourite things? I really hope that it is. We've seen each for a while, right? Since we were kids. But after knowing each other for 18 years, I regret that I couldn't say anything pretty to you cause I was shy. I think I'll be regretting, feeling sad, remembering, feeling sorry, and keep thinking about you for a while. I can see that you'll be sighing there saying “Why is she behaving like that”, but please understand!"

"There are a lot of things I want to say to you but I'll slowly save a bit and say it. Bin-ah, I'll take care of Sua, auntie and uncle just like you always asked me to. So don't worry about anything now and live only for your happiness. Bin-ah, we have been friends since we were little kids, 10s and 20s, I’ve been very happy. Bin-ah, I thought we would grow old together until we became grandmother and grandfather but now I'm the only one getting old."

"Smile and tease me as much as you want from there and watch me grow older. Let's bicker when we meet later. You've been a source of strength to me just by being yourself and you've been a very reliable and precious friend to me. I'm sorry that I'm saying this kind of stuff just now... Whenever someone will ask me who my best friend is, I'll answer that it's you without hesitation!" she added.

"You're so cool and I'm proud of you Bin-ah. You're so precious! I'll come to visit you often, rest comfortably. I'm so sorry. Know that I love you so much! Thank you and I love you, punk,” SinB concluded.

[📷] - #SinB's handwritten letter for Moonbin 27042023



*reposting since there's a part i missed



"i'll take care of sua, uncle and auntie as you always asked to. so please don't worry about anything, and live only for your happiness."#VIVIZ #SINB #비비지 #신비 @VIVIZ_official pic.twitter.com/MBUw0btXlA — 비비지 업데이트 (@viviz_update) April 28, 2023

About Moonbin and SinB's friendship

Moonbin and SinB had been friends ever since they were eight years old. They used to live in apartments next to each other and grew up in the same neighborhood. Before debuting as idols, they started modelling together and attended the same dance academy. During their 18-year-long friendship, they have openly shown admiration for each other. SinB was unable to attend Moonbin's funeral owing to her prior work commitments.

MOONBIN THANK U SO MUCH FOR BE SINB BESTFRIEND FOR 17 YEARS 🥀💔

REST IN PEACE 🤍🕊️

FINAL CHAPTER, FINALLY THE MOON MEET THE STAR 🌌

ASTRO WILL ALWAYS HAVE A 6 STAR THE ONE JUST MOVED IN THE SKY AND THE FIVE STAY IN EARTH 😥💔#MoonBinWeLoveYou #SINB pic.twitter.com/RW8VOM5RBd — ɴ ɪ ᴋ ɪ 翁 (@xxviimmiv) April 20, 2023

About Moonbin's death

Moonbin died by suicide on April 19. His agency Fantagio confirmed the news of his death. His untimely demise came as a shock to many.