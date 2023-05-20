Moonbin Death: The Return Of Superman Pays Tribute To ASTRO Member

ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19. A month after his death, the TV show The Return of Superman paid a heartfelt tribute to the late K-pop idol. In the latest episode, they showed a few glimpses of him.

Moonbin and Sanha appeared on the show last year. In the episode, they went to a strawberry field along with a child and opened up about the special moments they spent together. In the latest episode, a message appeared at the end of the video which read, "When the dandelion flower seeds flutter every year, saying that spring has come, we will remember Moonbin. May he rest in peace. For the uninitiated, Dandelions are highly associated with the late idol. Before his untimely demise, he tweeted about them. Moonbin expressed his excitement after watching dandelions grow and hoped that they would reach his near and dear ones to tell them that spring has approached. He tweeted, "Arohas, it's dandelions seeds! Dandelion seeds, ride the wind and spread far, far away! Gently, tickle my loved ones to tell them that spring is here." Take a look at the tweet below.

More about Moonbin's death

Moonbin reportedly died by suicide on April 19. The news of his sudden death was confirmed by his agency Fantagio. They issued a statement that read, "This is Fantagio. First of all, we would like to express our apologies for bringing you such sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."

"It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who is deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can mourn the deceased. According to the bereaved family's wishes, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends, and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deep condolences to the deceased," the added.