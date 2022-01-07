Namgoong Min Might Play The Role Of Lawyer In '1000 Won Lawyer'; Details Inside

South Korean actor Namgoong Min is currently busy working on selecting his next project. On Friday, it was reported by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi that the actor might be featuring in the upcoming SBS K-drama, 1000 Won Lawyer. The agency has confirmed that the actor has received the offer, however, nothing has been decided yet.

Namgoong Min may appear in 1000 Won Lawyer

According to the report, responding to the news, Namgoong Min’s agency, 935 Entertainment has clarified, 1000 Won Lawyer is one of the projects that the actor was offered. Nothing has been decided yet. The new K-drama revolves around the journey of a troublemaker lawyer, who is exceptionally skilled but charges 1000 won ($0.83) as his attorney’s fee.

Penned by siblings- Choi Soo Jin and Choi Chang-Hwan, who have created Defendant, 1000 Won Lawyer has won the SBS Script Contest in the year 2015. Many fans are excited for Min's new drama as he won Daesang (Grand Prize) two years in a row with SBS' Stove League in the year 2020, and MBC's The Veil last year.

Helmed by director Kim Sung Yong, The Veil is a spy drama that featured Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, who is an elite field agent who was known as a legend at the National Intelligence Service (NIS). The plot shows just when Ji Hyuk seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, he loses his memories in a horrific accident that leaves all his teammates dead. After going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor who attempted to kill his entire team. The K-drama aired in October last year.

As per Soompi, director Kim Sung Yong praised Namgoong Min in an interview. He said, “He’s an actor who infused me with the feeling of ‘trust’ at every moment. It’s impossible to imagine Han Ji Hyuk without Namgoong Min. His walk, his words, his breath, his gaze, Namgoong Min completely embodied Han Ji Hyuk. I watched how much work Namgoong Min put in to become Han Ji Hyuk, and his passion and immersion fired me up as well."

Image: Instagram/@min_namkoong