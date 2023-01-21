NewJeans Is 2nd K-Pop Girl Group After BLACKPINK To Be On UK's Official Charts For 2 Weeks

All-girl K-Pop group NewJeans made history by remaining on Official Singles Chart in the United Kingdom for two weeks straight. The UK's Official Charts are typically regarded as the equivalent of Billboard's US charts.

According to the South Korean portal Soompi, 'Ditto' debuted at No. 95 on the Official Singles Chart, making NewJeans the fastest K-pop girl group ever to enter the chart.

NewJeans' hit song 'Ditto', which has 22 million views on its official music video on YouTube, is now spending its second consecutive week on the Official Singles Chart. For the week of January 20 to 26, ‘Ditto’ held relatively steady at No. 97, as per Soompi.

After BLACKPINK, NewJeans is only the second all-female K-pop group ever to be on the Official Singles Chart for two weeks.

About NewJeans

NewJeans is a five-member girl group under ADOR and HYBE Labels. The members consist of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

They released their debut single 'Attention' on July 22, 2022, followed by their debut extended play, New Jeans, which was released on August 1, 2022.

The music videos for ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Hurt’ were released on July 23 and July 25, 2022 respectively. On July 28, ADOR announced that as of July 27, NewJeans had surpassed 444,000 stock pre-orders, the highest number achieved by any girl group debut album in history, according to Kpop Fandom.

On August 1, the group's debut EP was released digitally, along with the music video for ‘Cookie’. NewJeans then held their debut stage performance on August 4 broadcast of Mnet's M! Countdown, performing three of their tracks, ‘Attention’, ‘Hype Boy’, and ‘Cookie’.

The group took their first-ever music show win on the August 18 broadcast of M! Countdown.

On October 18, 2022, ADOR announced that NewJeans was preparing for their first comeback. A month later, on November 10, it was announced that the group will release their first single album ‘OMG’ on January 2, 2023.