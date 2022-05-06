'One Piece' Chapter 1048: Release Date, Time, Spoilers, What To Expect And More

One Piece Chapter 1047 ended on an intriguing note with Luffy motivating Momonosuke to conquer his self-doubts and make flame clouds to stop Onigashima from falling on the Flower Capital. Will Momonosuke leave behind his insecurities and save the atrocity that befalls Flower Capital? Manga fans are curious to find out what gripping twist One Piece has in store for them. Amid this, the release date of Once Piece Chapter 1048 is nearing. Here, we have curated everything about its release date and time.

One Piece Chapter 1048 release date and time

With Luffy and Kaido's relentless battle approaching its climax, what will happen next is difficult to predict. As for the manga, the release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1048 was delayed by a week. As reported by HITC, the delay in the premiere of the chapter was due to the Golden Week celebrations in Japan. For those unaware, Golden Week consists of a series of national holidays that starts on April 29 and ends on May 6. The upcoming chapter is scheduled to be out on Sunday, May 8, at 8.30 pm EST.

Where can you read One Piece Chapter 1048?

Shonen Jump subscribers can easily read One Piece Chapter 1048 at its scheduled arrival time. Moreover, along with the upcoming issue, the entire manga is readily available for Shonen Jump's subscribers on their application. Those who haven't subscribed to the application can read One Piece Chapter 1046 on the sites namely MangaPlus and Viz Media. It is important to note, that the aforementioned website only contains the latest and the first three issues of the manga. This means that currently only, One Piece Chapters 1047, 1046, 1045 and Chapters 1, 2, and 3 are available on the site.

One Piece Chapter 1048 spoilers and what to expect?

As for the upcoming chapter, it is speculated that One Piece Chapter 1048 will see Younkou Kaido transforming into a fiery dragon. Meanwhile, Momonosuke inspired by Luffy's will, might continue to push Onigashima to divert it from falling on the Flower Capital. Apart from Kaido's transformation, Luffy also seemingly has an ace attack up his sleeve known as Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun, details of which can only be confirmed after the release of One Piece Chapter 1048.

One Piece Chapter 1048 Confirmed leaks:

-1048: "20 years"

-Momonosuke continues to push Onigashima.

-Kaido transforms into a fiery dragon.

-Everything that touches his body melts.

-Luffy uses an attack called Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun (Monkey God Gun)#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1048 — UchihaBenzene (@UchihaBenzene) May 2, 2022

(Image: @onepieceofficial/@usoppsays/Instagram)