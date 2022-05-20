'One Piece' Chapter 1050 Delayed: When Will The Latest Chapter Release? Details Here

One Piece Chapter 1049 ended on an intriguing note with Momonosuke aptly securing Onigashima from falling on the Flower Capital. Luffy lands a major blow on Younkou Kaido that makes him collide on the ground hard. Although it appears that the fierce battle between Luffy and Kaido has ended, the former isn't declared the winner just yet. Kaido might rise up again hitting manga fans with a surprising twist. Meanwhile, Luffy and Momonosuke were completely exhausted at the end of the chapter. What will happen next is difficult to predict. Here, we have detailed everything that you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1050

One Piece Chapter 1050 delayed?

One Piece manga series is on a break this week and will not be released on Sunday. After a weekly hiatus or Oda-break, One Piece Chapter 1050 will be out on Sunday, May 29.

One Piece Chapter 1050 release time

According to Manga Plus, One Piece Chapter 1050 will be launched at the following international times, as per the different geographic locations and different time zones.

8 AM Pacific Time (PDT)

11 AM Eastern Time (EDT)

4 PM British Time (BST)

5 PM European Time (CEST)

8.30 PM India Time (IST)

11 PM Philippine Time (PHT)

12.30 AM Australia Time (ACST)

Where can you read One Piece Chapter 1050?

Shonen Jump subscribers can easily read One Piece Chapter 1050 at its scheduled arrival time. Moreover, along with the upcoming issue, the entire manga is readily available for Shonen Jump's subscribers on their application. Those who haven't subscribed to the application can read One Piece Chapter 1050 on the sites namely MangaPlus and Viz Media. It is important to note, that the aforementioned websites only contain the latest three and the first three issues of the manga. This means that currently only, One Piece Chapters 1049, 1048, 1047 and Chapters 1, 2, and 3 are available on the site.

Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece's plot follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who gains the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" to become the next King of the Pirates.

Image: Twitter/@t4yyb