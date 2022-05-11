Last Updated:

One Piece Chapter 1049: Release Date, Time, Spoilers, What To Expect And Other Details

The Premiere date of One Piece Chapter 1049 is nearing. Here, we have curated everything about its release date and time with spoilers. Read to know.

Written By
Mamta Raut
One Piece

Image: Instagram/@kaido.100beast/@onepieceofficial


One Piece Chapter 1048 ended on an exciting note with Luffy launching his new 'Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun' assault on Kaido. Meanwhile, a flashback of Toki's promise and the beginning of Wano's exploitation evoked an emotional reference to Oden's sacrifice. Samurai Denjiro of Oden's nine swordsmen completed his revenge by taking down Orochi for good. Luffy also commanded Momonosuke to take Onigashima away from the Flower Capital and him. What happens next will be unveiled in One Piece Chapter 1049 and here we have listed everything about the show, right from its release date and time and spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1049 release date 

With Luffy and Kaido's relentless battle approaching its climax, what will happen next is difficult to predict. Amid this, the release date of the manga's upcoming chapter is nearing. One Piece Chapter 1049 will be out on Sunday, May 15.

One Piece Chapter 1049 release time

According to Manga Plus, One Piece Chapter 1049 will be launched at the following international times, as per the different geographic locations and different time zones.

  • 8 AM Pacific Time (PDT)
  • 11 AM Eastern Time (EDT)
  • 4 PM British Time (BST)
  • 5 PM European Time (CEST)
  • 8.30 PM India Time (IST)
  • 11 PM Philippine Time (PHT)
  • 12.30 AM Australia Time (ACST)

Where can you read One Piece Chapter 1049?

Shonen Jump subscribers can easily read One Piece Chapter 1049 at its scheduled arrival time. Moreover, along with the upcoming issue, the entire manga is readily available for Shonen Jump's subscribers on their application. Those who haven't subscribed to the application can read One Piece Chapter 1049 on the sites namely MangaPlus and Viz Media. It is important to note, that the aforementioned websites only contain the latest three and the first three issues of the manga. This means that currently only, One Piece Chapters 1048, 1047, 1046 and Chapters 1, 2, and 3 are available on the site.

One Piece Chapter 1049 spoilers and what to expect?

As for the upcoming chapter, it is speculated that the intensified battle between Monkey D Luffy and Younkou Kaido will begin to de-escalate with a flashback of the latter's childhood. Kaido's association with late Younkou Whitebeard and Rocks will come to the fore. Meanwhile, Luffy will vow to carry the fate of Wano on his shoulders declaring that no one in the country will be exploited and die of hunger under his reign. Another flashback might see Kaido telling the previous king that it is only Joy Boy who can defeat him. 

