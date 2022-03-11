One Piece Episode 1014 Release Date And Time: Is Latest Episode Delayed? Read To Know

As the Wano arc continues to lead Monkey D Luffy towards Yonkou Kaido, one of the strongest emperors of the sea, the fans of the popular show, One Piece, have been waiting for the upcoming episode of the series. However, there's speculation that TOEI Animation will not release One Piece Episode 1014 on its scheduled release date. Are you curious to know if One Piece Episode 1014 has been postponed? Continue reading to know all about it.

Is One Piece Episode 1014 delayed?

One Piece fans are curious to find out what's in store for them in the Wano arc of the series' plot. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, One Piece Episode 1014 has been postponed by the makers. TOEI Animation, the production house of One Piece officially confirmed the delay on Friday, March 11.

Why is One Piece Episode 1014 delayed?

TOEI Animation has issued an official statement, addressing the postponement of the upcoming episode. The company cited a third-party breach to be the reason behind the delay. TOEI Animation revealed that they have detected unauthorized access in their system that took place on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Ensuring that there's no confusion among the series' fans, TOEI animation released an official statement on their website, that reads,

“As announced by Toei Animation Co., Ltd. at 11:00 on March 11 (Friday), the internal network of Toei Animation Co., Ltd. received unauthorized access by a third party on March 6 (Sunday), and the internal system Some have stopped. We would like to inform you that the impact of this has hindered the progress of program production and will affect future broadcasting schedules.”

When will One Piece Episode 1014 release?

The makers have taken an indefinite hiatus as of now. The official website of One Piece mentioned that they will announce the show schedule of the forthcoming episodes at a later date. For now, they have confirmed that One Piece Episode 1014, which was supposed to air on March 20, has been postponed.

The plot of the show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

Image: Instagram/@onepiece_staff