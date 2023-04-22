Parasite Actor Choi Woo-shik Attends Ex-girlfriend's Wedding, Poses With The Bride

South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik, popular for his role in Bong Joon Ho's multiple Oscar winning Parasite, was recently photographed attending his ex-girlfriend's wedding ceremony. The actor only had kind things to say about his former partner, whose wedding ceremony he was spotted at. Woo-shik's association with the lady in question, goes back to his pre-fame and pre-acting days.

Choi Woo-shik made no qualms about being spotted at his former partner's wedding ceremony. The actor happily attended the event and even took pictures with the bride. The actor's gesture is a massive indication to the respect he holds in his heart for the support she provided him with before he entered the spotlight.

The picture featured the bride, her face was covered with a large heart emoji so as to protect her identity and maintain her privacy. Choi Woo-shik sat next to her in a beige and black chequered coat and a black sweater. Though the actor wore a black mask, it was evident that he was smiling bright as he got clicked with the bride.

#ChoiWooShik Attending his ex's wedding 🥺



We date for 5 years, because of her i started acting. When I was in Canada I wanted to learn camera directing , but my girlfriend said it's not bad to try acting first. I am forever grateful for my ex girlfriend, even after we broke up pic.twitter.com/H34pood4vL — Yeji (@fairyyeji_) April 22, 2023

Choi Woo-shik on the equation between him and his ex-girlfriend



Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik and his ex-girlfriend go way back as the pair had been romantically involved for the better part of five years. He even attributed his journey as an actor to her, saying she encouraged him to choose acting. Woo-shik had reportedly revealed how during his time in Canada, he had wanted to dabble in direction.

It was her who suggested that trying his hand at acting first would be a better choice. Woo-shik even said that he was grateful to his ex-girlfriend, even though they broke up. The actor had earlier recalled how he could not do much for her during the course of their relationship and he would try to treat her to good meals when he could.

Woo-shik is best known for his role in internationally acclaimed film Parasite. He played the character of Kim Ki-woo. The film won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival along with the Academy Award for Best Picture. He was also notably the part of cult zombie film Train to Busan. He will next be seen in web series Murder DIEary and the film Wonderland.